Park National Corp OH Has $5.35 Million Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,476 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $5,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABC. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Humankind Investments LLC increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. American Trust acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.11, for a total transaction of $1,861,022.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $33,261,405.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 43,704 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.71, for a total transaction of $6,717,741.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,071,559 shares of company stock valued at $910,983,170. 28.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $140.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $153.81 and its 200 day moving average is $143.71. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a twelve month low of $111.34 and a twelve month high of $167.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 349.46%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.44%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $178.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AmerisourceBergen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.82.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.