Park National Corp OH Sells 36,331 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Park National Corp OH reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,331 shares during the quarter. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $18,468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Field & Main Bank lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,673 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 23,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 51.1% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. HSBC raised Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $4.60 to $44.20 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Schlumberger from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.85.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $36.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.01. Schlumberger Limited has a 52-week low of $25.90 and a 52-week high of $49.83.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 8.84%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This is a positive change from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Schlumberger news, major shareholder Limited/Nv Schlumberger sold 12,032,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $204,552,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,069,461 shares in the company, valued at $392,180,837. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Claudia Jaramillo sold 11,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $500,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,579,087 shares of company stock valued at $431,340,525. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

