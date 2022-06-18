Park National Corp OH Trims Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Park National Corp OH trimmed its stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 50,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $12,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 126.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on APD shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $302.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.43.

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $235.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.24 and a 1-year high of $316.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $258.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.32%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 64.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

