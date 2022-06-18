Pawtocol Trading Down 29.5% Over Last 7 Days (UPI)

Pawtocol (UPI) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 18th. Over the last week, Pawtocol has traded down 29.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pawtocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0170 or 0.00000092 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pawtocol has a market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $642,439.00 worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 70.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.24 or 0.01995171 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005440 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00127819 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00095877 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002426 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00014436 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . The official website for Pawtocol is pawtocol.com . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

