Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $152.07

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $152.07 and last traded at $153.22, with a volume of 1227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $164.32.

PCTY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.25.

Get Paylocity alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 103.28 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $181.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.32.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.20. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $245.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $241.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Nicholas Rost sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $55,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Paylocity in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,299,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 120.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 542,292 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,068,000 after buying an additional 296,846 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Paylocity by 20.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,382,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,399,000 after buying an additional 236,876 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,053,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $957,322,000 after buying an additional 139,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Paylocity by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 230,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,389,000 after buying an additional 126,312 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paylocity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paylocity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.