PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of PCTI stock opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. PCTEL has a 12 month low of $3.90 and a 12 month high of $7.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.81. The company has a market cap of $80.54 million, a PE ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Get PCTEL alerts:

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. PCTEL had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $22.54 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.07%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is -549.86%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 431,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after acquiring an additional 2,409 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PCTEL by 43.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in PCTEL in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. 51.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PCTEL (Get Rating)

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PCTEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PCTEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.