Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 on July 15th

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the technology company on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th.

Pegasystems has a dividend payout ratio of 8.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Pegasystems to earn $0.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.9%.

Shares of PEGA stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.99. Pegasystems has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $143.66.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.95 million. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. Pegasystems’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pegasystems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEGA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pegasystems in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $110.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Macquarie lowered their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pegasystems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 355.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,007 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pegasystems during the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,526,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 48.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

