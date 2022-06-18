Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of Penns Woods Bancorp stock opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $162.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.82. Penns Woods Bancorp has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $25.00.

Get Penns Woods Bancorp alerts:

Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.27 million during the quarter. Penns Woods Bancorp had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 9.42%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 6th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Penns Woods Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.39%.

In other Penns Woods Bancorp news, CEO Richard A. Grafmyre purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.45 per share, for a total transaction of $58,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,550.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles E. Kranich purchased 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.63 per share, for a total transaction of $28,287.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,190 shares of company stock valued at $189,783 over the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 297,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,260,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 280,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,861,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 137.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Penns Woods Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Penns Woods Bancorp by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 24,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.26% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Jersey Shore State Bank and Luzerne Bank, which provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. It accepts time, demand, and savings deposits, including super NOW accounts, statement savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as checking and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penns Woods Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.