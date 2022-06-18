Pepemon Pepeballs Achieves Market Capitalization of $160,900.82 (PPBLZ)

Pepemon Pepeballs (PPBLZ) traded down 11.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. One Pepemon Pepeballs coin can currently be purchased for about $11.49 or 0.00061708 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pepemon Pepeballs has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Pepemon Pepeballs has a market capitalization of $160,900.82 and approximately $34.00 worth of Pepemon Pepeballs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pepemon Pepeballs

Pepemon Pepeballs (CRYPTO:PPBLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2020. Pepemon Pepeballs’ total supply is 14,000 coins. Pepemon Pepeballs’ official Twitter account is @pepemonfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepemon blends assets staking with random ERC1155 drops. Collectors Cards are an important part of the Pepemon economy and they help the community go beyond the artistic value of a NFT card by being the foundation for the ones that get traits in our upcoming Battle Card game with Battle Edition NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Pepemon Pepeballs

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepemon Pepeballs directly using U.S. dollars.

