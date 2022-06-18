PEPS Coin Market Capitalization Tops $840,860.77 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0137 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 51.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $840,860.77 and approximately $5.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 30.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00005153 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.78 or 0.00150275 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.