PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,326,710,000 after buying an additional 5,454,097 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 24.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after buying an additional 1,834,683 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after buying an additional 1,708,005 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after buying an additional 1,634,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.33.

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $157.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.93%.

About PepsiCo (Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.