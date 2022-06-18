Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, June 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.092 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 29.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust stock opened at $17.74 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.18. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $23.08.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust ( NYSE:PBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 3,610.01% and a net margin of 91.67%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PBT. TheStreet upgraded Permian Basin Royalty Trust from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 8.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $132,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $143,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 80.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 26,121 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 11,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter worth about $148,000.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

