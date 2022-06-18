Peter Coates Buys 247,024 Shares of Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA) Stock

Troika Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRKA – Get Rating) major shareholder Peter Coates purchased 247,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $202,559.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,007,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,205,834.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Peter Coates also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Peter Coates acquired 63,534 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $40,026.42.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Peter Coates bought 200,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $210,000.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Peter Coates purchased 100,000 shares of Troika Media Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, with a total value of $68,000.00.

TRKA stock opened at $0.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Troika Media Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $3.61.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRKA. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Troika Media Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Troika Media Group by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 31,076 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 16.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Troika Media Group

Troika Media Group, Inc operates as a brand consulting and marketing agency specializing in the entertainment and sports media sectors worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

