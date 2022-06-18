Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,972 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,109,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,940,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179,980 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,512 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,718,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,432,049,000 after acquiring an additional 120,060 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,333,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,590,702,000 after acquiring an additional 214,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith LLP raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 20,423,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,940,226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.64. The firm has a market cap of $151.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.64 and a 1 year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

PM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.