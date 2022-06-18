Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Somerset Trust Co

Somerset Trust Co boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded down $5.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.51. The stock had a trading volume of 14,917,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,674,226. The company has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.67. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $111.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm had revenue of $36.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.16) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.60%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $132.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.47.

In other Phillips 66 news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

