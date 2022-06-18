Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Sells 1,346 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,346 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $382,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after buying an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.68 and a 200-day moving average of $81.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $213.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.36.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 49.37%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

