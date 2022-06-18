Piper Sandler Trims Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Target Price to $3.00

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $6.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

TLRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Tilray from $8.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $6.90 to $8.40 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Tilray from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Tilray from $8.50 to $4.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Tilray has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $19.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 2.54.

Tilray ( NASDAQ:TLRY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. Tilray had a net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $151.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.64 million. Tilray’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilray will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,588,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Tilray by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Tilray by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 42,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.84% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray (Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

