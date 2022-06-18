PIXEL (PXL) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,053.00

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. PIXEL has a total market capitalization of $491,307.16 and $4,053.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 37% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PIXEL alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,121.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.48 or 0.00614391 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55.69 or 0.00291260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006709 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 33.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00012559 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PIXEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PIXEL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.