Plaza Retail REIT Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (TSE:PLZ)

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.023 per share on Friday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

Plaza Retail REIT has a 12 month low of C$3.98 and a 12 month high of C$5.22.

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.13. The company had revenue of C$27.90 million for the quarter.

