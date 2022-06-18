Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stake Boosted by Evergreen Capital Management LLC

Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $4,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLD. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prologis in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $110.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.46 and a 1 year high of $174.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.84.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Prologis from $166.00 to $162.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.09.

In other Prologis news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Avid Modjtabai purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,779,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,779,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

