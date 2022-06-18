Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decrease of 16.2% from the May 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Shares of PSAGW stock opened at $0.15 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $1.50.

Get Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II stock. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAGW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 419,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.