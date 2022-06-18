Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 1,350 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.

Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock opened at $44.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.88. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.23. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $62.29.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation (Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.