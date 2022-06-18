Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Buys Shares of 1,350 Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 1,350 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.18.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.76%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.
