Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 22,076.0% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 665,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 662,942 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,193,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,474,000 after purchasing an additional 53,576 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 82.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 118,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 53,513 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,312,000.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $119.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

