Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Has $264,000 Stock Position in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,047 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PKW. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1,042.9% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 72,700.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:PKW opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $85.63 and a 200-day moving average of $90.05. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $75.33 and a 52 week high of $98.75.

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

