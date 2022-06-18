Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Invests $109,000 in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SOFI. DCM International VI Ltd. acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $185,092,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,261,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,956,000 after buying an additional 8,637,411 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 222.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,929,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087,917 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 2,060.4% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,751,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,500,000 after buying an additional 2,624,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 135.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,916,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,321,000 after buying an additional 1,678,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Noto acquired 13,500 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.79 per share, with a total value of $105,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,212,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,028,015.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey M. Schwartz bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 229,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,038. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 257,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,561,711 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SOFI opened at $5.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.33. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $24.65. The company has a quick ratio of 5.60, a current ratio of 5.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 36.32%. The business had revenue of $321.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.99 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded SoFi Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on SoFi Technologies from $15.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SoFi Technologies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.04.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

