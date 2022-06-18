Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Makes New Investment in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 140.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ingredion by 6,450.0% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Ingredion from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.00.

Shares of INGR stock opened at $84.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.25 and a 52 week high of $101.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.17.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

