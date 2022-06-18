Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stock Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel cut its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KC Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,117 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,520 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Expedia Group by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 985 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $46,669.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,749.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.29, for a total transaction of $3,965,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 262,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,974,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,376 shares of company stock valued at $6,741,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

EXPE stock opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.53, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. Expedia Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.65 and a one year high of $217.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $143.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.49.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.59) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus lowered their price objective on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Expedia Group from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Expedia Group from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $200.38.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

