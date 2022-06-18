Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Sells 16,800 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 48.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,800 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel owned about 0.05% of Winnebago Industries worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 50.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,666,000 after acquiring an additional 81,768 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 52,910 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 16.7% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,950,000 after acquiring an additional 31,583 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the third quarter worth $297,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Winnebago Industries stock opened at $45.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.79. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $80.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 8.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WGO. Northcoast Research upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Winnebago Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Winnebago Industries from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

