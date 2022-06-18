Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Takes $130,000 Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 125.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 2,175.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 6,823 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.48, for a total value of $180,673.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,313.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 16,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $428,830.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,039,397.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 236,717 shares of company stock valued at $6,194,420. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

ELF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

NYSE:ELF opened at $25.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 62.51 and a beta of 1.90. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.49 and a 52-week high of $33.63.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

