Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,745 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the period. Country Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 51.4% during the fourth quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $31.92 on Friday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $257.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.68.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 32.84% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.10.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

