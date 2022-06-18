Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Tops $1.10 on Exchanges

Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Pundi X[new] has a total market capitalization of $284.40 million and $55.23 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pundi X[new] has traded flat against the dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be bought for $1.10 or 0.00002228 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.96 or 0.02140886 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005359 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 60.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125903 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00098537 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00014314 BTC.

About Pundi X[new]

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[new]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.