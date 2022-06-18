Qcash (QC) Trading 8.1% Lower This Week

Qcash (QC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Qcash has a total market capitalization of $40.88 million and $233.20 million worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Qcash has traded down 8.1% against the dollar. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for $0.0889 or 0.00000477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Qcash alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.85 or 0.05835538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005362 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014170 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Qcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.