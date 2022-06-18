Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) VP Paul J. Fego Sells 3,403 Shares

Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) VP Paul J. Fego sold 3,403 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.38, for a total transaction of $331,384.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,888.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of QRVO opened at $95.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.27. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.91 and a 1 year high of $201.46.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 28.07%. Qorvo’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Qorvo by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QRVO. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $200.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $144.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.32.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

