Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.65 and last traded at $29.23. 513 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.54.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.43.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF (NYSEARCA:NVQ – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 6.59% of Qraft AI-Enhanced Next Value ETF worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

