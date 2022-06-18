Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on QLYS. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. Wedbush raised their target price on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $131.25.

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $121.91 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $130.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.25. Qualys has a one year low of $97.01 and a one year high of $150.10. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.38 and a beta of 0.76.

Qualys ( NASDAQ:QLYS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Qualys will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.46, for a total transaction of $843,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,577,881.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristi Marie Rogers sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total value of $1,766,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $531,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,938 shares of company stock valued at $11,270,674. Company insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Qualys by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,518 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,732,000 after acquiring an additional 4,692 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 161,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,142,000 after acquiring an additional 10,896 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,883 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

