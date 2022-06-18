Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 135,300 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the May 15th total of 109,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 51,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ QRTEP opened at $50.14 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.76. Qurate Retail has a 52 week low of $50.01 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th.

About Qurate Retail (Get Rating)

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

