Rai Reflex Index (RAI) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $2.29 Million

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a market capitalization of $17.08 million and $2.29 million worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.06 or 0.00015917 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 92.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,167.71 or 0.06079896 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005200 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00122208 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00095094 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002465 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001607 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00013622 BTC.

Rai Reflex Index Coin Profile

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 5,585,622 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

