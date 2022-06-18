RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

NASDAQ RAVE opened at $1.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.37 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 1-year low of $0.82 and a 1-year high of $1.80.

RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.62 million during the quarter. RAVE Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 21.09%.

In related news, CFO Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 28,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,256.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 84,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,286.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In the last three months, insiders have bought 145,329 shares of company stock worth $128,182. Corporate insiders own 41.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lake Street Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in RAVE Restaurant Group by 166.2% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 41,918 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAVE Restaurant Group by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 378,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 125,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.33% of the company’s stock.

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

