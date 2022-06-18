Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.45

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.45 and last traded at $29.18, with a volume of 4264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.84 and its 200-day moving average is $45.49.

Recruit Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RCRRF)

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

