RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

RedBall Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:RBAC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the May 15th total of 856,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 680,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of RBAC stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.93. RedBall Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $8.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,683,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in RedBall Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,094,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,936,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RedBall Acquisition by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 107,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 18,138 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of RedBall Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $3,936,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

RedBall Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on sports, media, and data analytics sectors.

