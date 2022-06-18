Redd (RDD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $498,877.00

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. Over the last week, Redd has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One Redd coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Redd has a market cap of $30.62 million and approximately $498,877.00 worth of Redd was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Redd Coin Profile

Redd is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 2nd, 2014. Redd’s total supply is 28,808,713,174 coins. The official website for Redd is www.reddcoin.com . Redd’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin . The official message board for Redd is www.reddcointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Redd

