ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $13,744.00 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 13.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 18th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $10.86 million and $13,744.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17,813.94 or 0.99602844 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00032137 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00219860 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00112406 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 25.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00072625 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $26.83 or 0.00150029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005520 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003656 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

RDD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com . ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org . The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

ReddCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

