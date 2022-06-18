renBTC Reaches Market Cap of $150.96 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. renBTC has a market cap of $150.96 million and approximately $22.44 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC coin can currently be purchased for $18,754.89 or 0.99495350 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, renBTC has traded down 33.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Coin Profile

renBTC (RENBTC) is a coin. It was first traded on May 22nd, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 8,049 coins. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for renBTC is renproject.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models. RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian. renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM. “

Buying and Selling renBTC

