Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.76

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $29.44. Renren shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 33,554 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RENN. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Renren by 1,034.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Renren during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 12,608.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Renren by 37,033.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,342 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Renren during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.35% of the company’s stock.

Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)

Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.

