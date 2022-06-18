Renren (NYSE:RENN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $22.76

Renren Inc. (NYSE:RENN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.76 and traded as high as $29.44. Renren shares last traded at $28.90, with a volume of 33,554 shares trading hands.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Renren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Renren Company Profile (NYSE:RENN)
Renren Inc engages in the software as a service business in the People's Republic of China. The company develops Chime, a software as a service platform that offers lead generation and customer relationship management solutions for real estate professionals. It also provides online and mobile services for the trucking industry in the United States.
