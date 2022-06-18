Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

RVSB stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $6.08 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $139.27 million, a P/E ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 0.76.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $14.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. Riverview Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.22%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,029 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Riverview Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $93,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Riverview Bancorp by 8.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,420 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp (Get Rating)

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the savings and loan holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides commercial banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and wealth building individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

