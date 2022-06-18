ROOBEE (ROOBEE) 24-Hour Volume Tops $639,181.00

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 18th. ROOBEE has a market capitalization of $3.49 million and approximately $639,181.00 worth of ROOBEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ROOBEE coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ROOBEE has traded down 35.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00011867 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00009097 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.87 or 0.00161262 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000066 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000501 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE Coin Profile

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 10th, 2019. ROOBEE’s total supply is 5,400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,969,952,518 coins. The official website for ROOBEE is roobee.io . The official message board for ROOBEE is medium.com/@roobee_invest . ROOBEE’s official Twitter account is @Roobee_invest and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Roobee describes itself as a blockchain-based investment platform that allows people to make investments starting from $10. Roobee uses AI and blockchain to provide its users with transparent records and personalized investment product choices. Roobee blockchain infrastructure is powered by Ethereum blockchain and Roobeechain – a permissioned blockchain based on HyperLedger, with the goal of providing users with data privacy without compromising transparency and security. More information can be found at (https://roobee.io) “

ROOBEE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ROOBEE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ROOBEE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ROOBEE using one of the exchanges listed above.

