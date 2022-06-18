Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Price Target to $28.00

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CNM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded shares of Core & Main from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Core & Main from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Core & Main from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Core & Main currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.83.

Shares of CNM stock opened at $20.71 on Wednesday. Core & Main has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $32.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.17. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion and a PE ratio of 20.11.

Core & Main ( NYSE:CNM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.06. Core & Main had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Core & Main will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 30,000 shares of Core & Main stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $751,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,815.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey D. Giles sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.12, for a total value of $57,512.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,709.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Core & Main by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,639,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,549,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,351 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Core & Main during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,189,000 after buying an additional 1,652,035 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,139,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,607,000 after buying an additional 37,585 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Core & Main by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,066,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,189,000 after buying an additional 807,045 shares during the period. 95.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

