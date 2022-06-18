Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG) Price Target to GBX 9,800

Ferguson (NASDAQ:FERG – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from £122 ($148.08) to GBX 9,800 ($118.95) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on FERG. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an overweight rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £136.50 ($165.68) to £130 ($157.79) in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas cut shares of Ferguson to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Ferguson from £140 ($169.92) to £114 ($138.37) in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Ferguson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $8,480.71.

FERG stock opened at $109.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.28. Ferguson has a 1 year low of $105.58 and a 1 year high of $183.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Research analysts forecast that Ferguson will post 8.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FERG. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in Ferguson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Ferguson during the first quarter worth $37,000. 46.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also distributes pipes, valves, fittings, plumbing supplies, water heaters, kitchen and bathroom fixtures, and appliances; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration products and supplies; and plumbing parts and supplies, fire sprinkler systems, hangers, struts, and fasteners.

