SAFE DEAL Trading 29% Lower Over Last 7 Days (SFD)

SAFE DEAL (SFD) traded 8.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 18th. One SAFE DEAL coin can currently be purchased for about $1.52 or 0.00008177 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded down 29% against the US dollar. SAFE DEAL has a market cap of $2.27 million and $69,272.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SAFE DEAL alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,086.85 or 0.05835538 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005362 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 62.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.46 or 0.00125963 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00098128 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002458 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00014170 BTC.

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 3,040,874 coins and its circulating supply is 1,493,295 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade

Buying and Selling SAFE DEAL

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SAFE DEAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SAFE DEAL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SAFE DEAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SAFE DEAL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SAFE DEAL and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.