SafeCoin Price Tops $0.0851 on Top Exchanges (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. During the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded 21.6% lower against the dollar. One SafeCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0851 or 0.00000451 BTC on major exchanges. SafeCoin has a market cap of $2.36 million and approximately $955.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SAFE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The official website for SafeCoin is www.safecoin.org . SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm. “

SafeCoin Coin Trading

